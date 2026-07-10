Fire Point system strikes: 7th Air Assault Corps destroys occupiers’ drone production and logistics hub on outskirts of Donetsk. VIDEO

Troops of the 237th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces conducted a successful anti-logistics operation in the enemy’s near rear in the Donetsk region. They carried out a series of successful strikes using the latest Fire Point (FP-2) long-range strike systems against invader facilities on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the 7th Airborne Corps, exclusive footage of the combat operation has been published online.

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By employing Middle-strike systems, which enable operations throughout the entire depth of the formation’s area of responsibility, the troops destroyed a workshop where the occupiers assembled and prepared FPV drones and heavy strike UAVs for deployment. Warehouses containing unmanned ground vehicles and locations housing enemy personnel were also hit.

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The command emphasises the strategic importance of neutralising this area.

"One of the key tasks of the 7th Air Assault Corps at present is to reduce the enemy’s ability to conduct combat operations... The area struck near Donetsk is one of the key logistics hubs of the Russian grouping, from which units conducting offensive operations, including in the Pokrovsk sector, are supplied."

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