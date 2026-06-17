28 motorcycles, tank and IFV lost: paratroopers from 81st Brigade thwarted one of largest assaults. VIDEO

Servicemen from the ‘APACHI’ Unmanned Systems Battalion , together with neighbouring units of the 81st Separate Slobozhanskyi Airborne Brigade, thwarted one of the largest assaults by Russian forces in the Sloviansk sector in recent times.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy simultaneously deployed two assault groups along different routes.

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One was moving from the direction of Platonivka towards Zakitne, the other from Siversk towards Kryva Luka.

To carry out the attack, the occupiers deployed 28 motorcycles, up to 50 troops, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles and five vehicles.

Despite the significant number of vehicles and personnel, neither of the assault groups managed to reach even the first line of Ukrainian defences.

Thanks to the work of drone operators and the coordinated interaction between units, the enemy’s advance was thwarted even before it reached the Defence Forces’ positions.

The enemy’s reliance on the massed deployment of equipment and manpower proved ineffective due to the effective work of Ukrainian drone operators and the coordination of actions between units.

Footage of the repulsion of the Russian assault was released by servicemen of the "APACHI" UAV unit.

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