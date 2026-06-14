Heavy fighting on outskirts of Sloviansk: paratroopers of 81st Brigade are repelling enemy assaults. VIDEO

Heavy fighting continues in the Sloviansk sector, whilst paratroopers from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade are repelling attacks by Russian forces on the outskirts of Mykolaivka.

According to Censor.NET, based on information from the brigade, the occupiers are attempting to infiltrate between Ukrainian positions and bypass the 81st Airborne Brigade’s defence sector.

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To this end, the enemy is using forest strips south of the settlements of Zakytne and Kryva Luka, attempting to advance covertly and establish a foothold on new lines.

The main objective of Russian forces in this sector of the front is to build up their strength for a further offensive on Mykolaivka, which is located approximately 5 kilometres from Sloviansk.

In addition, the occupiers are attempting in various ways to disrupt the logistics of Ukrainian units and complicate the supply of the Defence Forces.

Despite constant pressure from the enemy, the defence of this section of the front continues, and paratroopers from the 81st Airborne Brigade continue to repel enemy assaults.

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