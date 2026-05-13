"Hurry up, they’ll tear us apart now": ruscist films FPV drone strike on BMP-2 carrying infantry. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a ruscist filming the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone hit a Russian BMP-2 carrying infantry.

Censor.NET reports that pilots of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers during their attempted assault in the Donetsk direction.

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After the explosion, Russian soldiers began fleeing in different directions from the struck vehicle, while one of the invaders tried to pull out an abandoned wounded comrade.

"Hurry up, they’ll tear us apart now. Just drop that f#cking shit and let’s go," the ruscist shouted to his comrade on the vehicle.

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