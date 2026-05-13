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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Repelling assault
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"Hurry up, they’ll tear us apart now": ruscist films FPV drone strike on BMP-2 carrying infantry. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a ruscist filming the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone hit a Russian BMP-2 carrying infantry.

Censor.NET reports that pilots of the Defense Forces struck the occupiers during their attempted assault in the Donetsk direction.

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After the explosion, Russian soldiers began fleeing in different directions from the struck vehicle, while one of the invaders tried to pull out an abandoned wounded comrade.

"Hurry up, they’ll tear us apart now. Just drop that f#cking shit and let’s go," the ruscist shouted to his comrade on the vehicle.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers demonstrated repulsion of massive Russian attack: over 100 "Shaheds" shot down by STING interceptors. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters from 475th Regiment "Code 9.2" routed Russian marine company and liberated territory in Huliaipole direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12319) assaul (270) elimination (7825) Donetsk region (6110) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3841) drones (5139) IFV (317)
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