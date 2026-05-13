Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers demonstrated repulsion of massive Russian attack: over 100 "Shaheds" shot down by STING interceptors. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repelling a massive enemy attack on 13 May.
According to Censor.NET, as of now, Defence Forces crews have shot down over 100 Russian ‘Shaheds’ using STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’.
The Ukrainian military continues to improve the effectiveness of its interceptor drones in destroying enemy attack drones during air strikes.
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