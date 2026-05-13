Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers demonstrated repulsion of massive Russian attack: over 100 "Shaheds" shot down by STING interceptors. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repelling a massive enemy attack on 13 May.

According to Censor.NET, as of now, Defence Forces crews have shot down over 100 Russian ‘Shaheds’ using STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’.

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The Ukrainian military continues to improve the effectiveness of its interceptor drones in destroying enemy attack drones during air strikes.

Read more: Russian UAV entered Moldovan airspace during attack on Ukraine, - country’s Ministry of Defence