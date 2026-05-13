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News Video Attack of drones Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers demonstrated repulsion of massive Russian attack: over 100 "Shaheds" shot down by STING interceptors. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repelling a massive enemy attack on 13 May.

According to Censor.NET, as of now, Defence Forces crews have shot down over 100 Russian ‘Shaheds’ using STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Ukrainian military continues to improve the effectiveness of its interceptor drones in destroying enemy attack drones during air strikes.

Read more: Russian UAV entered Moldovan airspace during attack on Ukraine, - country’s Ministry of Defence

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Russian Army (12319) attack (1042) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3841) Wild Hornets (230) Shahed (1529) interceptor (127)
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