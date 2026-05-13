Russian UAV entered Moldovan airspace during attack on Ukraine, - country’s Ministry of Defence

On the afternoon of May 13, a Russian "Shahed" drone violated the airspace of Moldova during a massive Russian attack on western regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Following that, airspace was closed over the northern and central parts of the country.

"The Ministry of Defense reports that as a result of a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m., a drone crossed the state border of the Republic of Moldova from the direction of Mohyliv-Podilskyi and Vinnytsia toward the village of Sauka in the Oknytsia district. The information was provided by the Air Operations Service of the National Army. At 4:05 p.m., the drone was spotted by local residents over the city of Bălți; it was flying toward the Ungheni district.

Later, at 4:19 p.m., the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the National Army’s airspace surveillance systems in the town of Lapu-Ulna, Hintches District, and at 4:23 p.m. in the vicinity of the town of Karpineni, Hinchesi District, continuing toward the southern part of the country," the statement said.

Later, at 4:55 p.m., the Russian drone reappeared on the radar screen in the Kolibashi area, Kagul District; at 4:58 p.m., it crossed the Prut Gorge in the Kagul District, after which it disappeared from the radar screen in the Djurdjule-Kakhta area.

At 4:59 p.m., airspace in northern and central Moldova was reopened.

Read more: Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv region: city left without power

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