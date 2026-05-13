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Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv region: city left without power
On May 13, the city of Zhovkva in the Lviv region was left without power after an enemy strike on a critical infrastructure facility.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of Zhovkva Mayor Oleh Volskyi.
"Unfortunately, in Zhovkva, there was an enemy strike on a critical infrastructure facility. The city is without electricity. Emergency services are working," the official said.
Volskyi urged people not to film anything and to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over.
Repeated strike
Zhovkva. Enemy targets repeatedly attacked a critical infrastructure facility.
"I humbly beg everyone to stay in safe places. And under no circumstances approach the scene. Special services are working," Volskyi urged.
Background
- Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been ongoing since the night.
- In the Vinnytsia region, debris from an enemy Shahed damaged a residential building and the premises of an agricultural enterprise.
- In the Rivne region, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack. As of 2:40 p.m, two people had been killed and four injured.
- Air defense systems are in action in the Lviv region.
- In Lutsk, central streets and bridges were closed after an attack by Russian drones.
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