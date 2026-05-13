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News Shelling of energy and gas infrastructure UAV attack on Lviv region Massive combined attack
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Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhovkva, Lviv region: city left without power

Russian strike leaves Zhovkva without power

On May 13, the city of Zhovkva in the Lviv region was left without power after an enemy strike on a critical infrastructure facility.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of Zhovkva Mayor Oleh Volskyi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Unfortunately, in Zhovkva, there was an enemy strike on a critical infrastructure facility. The city is without electricity. Emergency services are working," the official said.

Volskyi urged people not to film anything and to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over.

Read more: Sumy region hit by drone: woman and two children injured

Repeated strike

Zhovkva. Enemy targets repeatedly attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

"I humbly beg everyone to stay in safe places. And under no circumstances approach the scene. Special services are working," Volskyi urged.

See more: Russia has abandoned the ceasefire and intensified its attacks on Ukraine, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

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energy (1082) Lviv region (369) Lvivskyy district (111) Zhovkva (2)
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