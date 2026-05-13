City center and bridges closed in Lutsk after Russian attack
In Lutsk, central streets were closed after an attack by Russian drones.
As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the Volyn region police.
Police are asking drivers to take the restrictions into account when planning their routes.
What was closed in the city
According to police, the city center area toward the Central Department Store, Promin and Naberezhna, as well as all bridges, has been closed.
Residents are asked to leave the Promin area if possible.
Other circumstances after the attack are currently being clarified.
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