Russian attack on Rivne Oblast: 3 killed, 6 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

An airstrike is currently underway in the Rivne region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure has been hit. Specifically, a residential building.

"According to preliminary information, two people have been killed and four wounded," the statement said.

"The enemy continues to attack the region. Therefore, stay in shelters," the regional governor added.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: two people injured, cars caught fire (updated). PHOTO

Earlier reports indicated that a series of explosions had occurred in Rivne, causing a power outage in part of the city.

UPDATE as of 3.13 p.m.

"It has become known that one more person was killed as a result of the air attack on Rivne region. Thus, three people are currently known to have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in safe places," the official wrote.

UPDATE as of 3:54 p.m.

Three people are currently known to have been killed and six injured.

"Investigative teams of the police, explosives experts and rescuers are working at the sites of the enemy strikes. Security Service of Ukraine and police officers are documenting the aftermath of the war crime," Rivne region police reported.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Russia is also striking the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

UAVs attacked Odesa.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Russia has launched a sustained combined air strike on critical targets in Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy drones hit electrical substation in Poltava region: there is power outage