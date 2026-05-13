ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10646 visitors online
News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
1 300 7

Enemy is attacking Kyiv region with drones: air defense systems are active

Shahed over Kyiv region

A UAV has been detected in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are engaging the targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

An appeal to citizens

"Stay in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Ensure your own safety. Observe a media blackout—do not record or post online the actions of our defenders," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones: kindergarten and residential building were damaged in Fastiv district. PHOTOS

Background

Read more: "Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region, air defense systems were activated. There was threat to Kyiv

Author: 

Kyiv region (941) Anti-aircraft warfare (2123) drones (4559)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 