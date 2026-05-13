Enemy is attacking Kyiv region with drones: air defense systems are active
A UAV has been detected in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are engaging the targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
An appeal to citizens
"Stay in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Ensure your own safety. Observe a media blackout—do not record or post online the actions of our defenders," the statement reads.
Background
- As reported, the Vinnytsia region is currently also under attack by enemy drones.
- According to President Zelenskyy, there are currently over a hundred Russian drones in Ukrainian airspace, and more waves may follow throughout the day.
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