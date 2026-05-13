Vinnytsia region is under enemy drone attack

At this moment, Vinnytsia region is under enemy air attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

"Vinnytsia Oblast is under enemy air attack. Do not ignore the air raid siren," said the regional governor.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Ruscists are attacking Vinnytsia region with drones: house destroyed and woman injured. PHOTO

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Russia launched attack drones into Ukrainian territory on the evening of May 12.

Overnight, the enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were wounded in enemy shelling, and there is damage.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were killed and 11 wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

It was also reported that Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing damage.

See also: Attack on Naftogaz facilities: serious damage to gas production infrastructure; fatalities reported