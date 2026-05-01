Ruscists are attacking Vinnytsia region with drones: house destroyed and woman injured. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked the Vinnytsia region with drones. A house was destroyed when a drone crashed.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"A woman was injured and taken to the hospital. Her life is not in danger," the statement said.

The airstrike is currently ongoing.

It is known that Russian drones are currently heading toward western regions of Ukraine. Explosions have been reported in the Ternopil region.

See more: Russia attacked shopping centre in Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTOS