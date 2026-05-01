Ruscists are attacking Vinnytsia region with drones: house destroyed and woman injured. PHOTO
Russian invaders attacked the Vinnytsia region with drones. A house was destroyed when a drone crashed.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A woman was injured and taken to the hospital. Her life is not in danger," the statement said.
The airstrike is currently ongoing.
It is known that Russian drones are currently heading toward western regions of Ukraine. Explosions have been reported in the Ternopil region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password