There are now over hundred Russian drones in sky over Ukraine, there may be more waves during day, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there could be more waves of Russian drones throughout the day.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"There are currently more than a hundred Russian drones in our airspace, and there may be further waves of drone attacks throughout the day. Russia continues its strikes and is doing so brazenly—targeting our railway infrastructure and civilian facilities in cities," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian strikes have resulted in casualties and fatalities.

"Yesterday, 14 regions came under attack throughout the day. Last night, residential and railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, port infrastructure in the Odesa region, and energy facilities in the Poltava region were targeted. Our soldiers are fighting back at all levels, and 111 drones have already been shot down and neutralized just last night.



It is crucial to steadfastly repel every attack. It is crucial to support Ukraine and not remain silent about the Russian war. Every time the topic of the war disappears from the headlines, it encourages Russia to be even more brutal. It is important that our diplomats implement the agreements we reach at the leadership level as quickly as possible. Ukraine needs the ability to defend itself every day, and this can only be ensured through strong, joint action. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he concluded.

Watch more: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine shows combat work during repulsion of attack by more than 200 Russian UAVs. VIDEO

What happened before?

Earlier reports indicated that a Russian drone struck a house in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring four, including an infant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, calling the attack cynical and devoid of any military purpose.

According to the RMA, a total of 8 people were killed and 11 wounded in the region as a result of Russian attacks.

See more: Cynical attack with no military purpose, Zelenskyy says of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS