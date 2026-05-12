Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine shows combat work during repulsion of attack by more than 200 Russian UAVs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has released footage of air defence operations during a massive attack by Russian drones on the night of 12 May.

Censor.NET reports that the occupiers launched more than 200 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine that night, most of which were shot down or suppressed.

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The video shows mobile fire groups engaging aerial targets with machine guns, as well as the use of missile air defense systems.

The Air Force noted that after a three-day pause, the enemy resumed the use of tactical aircraft and is carrying out strikes with guided aerial bombs.

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