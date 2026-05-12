Fighters of 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade and RAROH Brigade destroy column of 20 occupiers on approaches to Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

On the approaches to Chasiv Yar, units of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, together with the 427th RAROH Unmanned Systems Brigade, struck a column of Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, more than 20 invaders were moving openly from the direction of Bakhmut, but were detected in time by Ukrainian intelligence.

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Following this, the enemy was targeted by artillery and drone operators from the Defence Forces.

The published video also includes footage from the Russian soldiers’ own GoPro cameras, capturing the moment the column was hit.

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