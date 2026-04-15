"Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region, air defense systems were activated. There was threat to Kyiv (updated)

On the morning of April 15, 2026, Russian forces are attempting to attack Kyiv and the Kyiv region with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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Movement of enemy drones

Enemy UAVs in the outskirts of Kyiv near Chaika

The UAVs are heading toward Kyiv from the east and are currently being detected in the areas of the settlements of Dymer, Makariv, and Bila Krynytsia.

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv. The all-clear has now been given.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region: One person killed, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Air defense systems are active in the Kyiv region

According to the Regional Military Administration, air defense systems are active in the Kyiv region.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany agree €4 billion defence package: hundreds of Patriot missiles, deep-strike and mid-strike drones