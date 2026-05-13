Enemy drones hit electrical substation in Poltava region: there is power outage

On the night of May 13, 2026, the enemy attacked the Poltava community with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on an electrical substation

According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy UAV struck a power substation. More than 6,500 residential customers and 548 business customers were left without power.

Windows in nearby buildings were also damaged.

No reports of injuries have been received so far.

No further details about the enemy attack are available at this time.

See also: Enemy attacks Poltava: buildings damaged

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Russia launched attack drones into Ukrainian territory on the evening of May 12.

Overnight, the enemy struck two districts of Kharkiv: a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were wounded in enemy shelling, and there is damage.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 8 people were killed and 11 wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

It was also reported that Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing damage.

See also: Attack on Naftogaz facilities: serious damage to gas production infrastructure; fatalities reported