Russia attacked Odesa with drones: two people injured, cars caught fire (updated). PHOTO
Russian occupiers have attacked Odesa with drones.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Debris from a UAV was recorded falling onto the roof of a nine-storey residential building, causing parked cars to catch fire.
Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured. Further details are being confirmed," the statement reads.
Updated information
According to updated information from the Regional Military Administration, two people—men aged 31 and 38—were unfortunately injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack.
They have been taken to medical facilities. The injured are receiving all necessary care.
Damage
It is also reported that the facade and windows of a residential building, as well as several passenger cars, were damaged. The fire was extinguished by emergency responders.
An emergency response center has been set up at the scene. Emergency and utility services are working to address the aftermath of the attack.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Russia is also striking the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.
- According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Russia has launched a sustained combined air strike on critical targets in Ukraine.
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