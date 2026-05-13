Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 9-month-old girl in critical condition; doctors managed to save child’s leg

A nine-month-old girl injured during yesterday’s Russian attack on the city remains in critical condition at a hospital in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The child’s leg was saved

According to Vilkul, thanks to the doctors’ professionalism, her leg was saved; the child will be transferred to Dnipro for further treatment.

Condition of the other victims

Her 23-year-old mother is also in the hospital in moderate condition. Three other women, aged 45, 56, and 74, received medical attention at the scene.

Read more: The past 24 hours in Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 people killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks. PHOTO

Damage

In addition to private homes, two five-story buildings and one nine-story building were damaged. As a result of damage to a gas pipeline, 34 buildings are without gas.

Repair work and cleanup efforts are underway.

All residents of the damaged buildings will receive assistance from the city.

Background

Earlier reports indicated that a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring four, including an infant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, calling the attack cynical and devoid of military purpose.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a total of 8 people were killed and 11 wounded in the region as a result of Russian attacks.

Read more: Russian drone hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih: two killed, four wounded, including infant (updated)