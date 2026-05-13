The past 24 hours in Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 people killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 12 May, the enemy launched nearly 30 attacks on three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Eight people were killed and 11 were injured.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on the Nikopol district

According to the Regional Military Administration, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrivka, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka in the Nikopol district were affected. Infrastructure, private homes and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Another 16-year-old and a 21-year-old are receiving outpatient treatment.

Shelling in the Synelnykivskyi district

It is also reported that in the Synelnykivskyi district, the Dubovykivska and Mykolaivska communities were targeted. More than twenty houses were destroyed. Two people were killed.



A further nine homes were damaged by a strike on the district the previous day. Four people were killed and four others injured. Three of them were hospitalised. A 50-year-old man is in a serious condition.

Read more: Russian drone hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih: two killed, four wounded, including infant (updated)

Attack on Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise, infrastructure and a gas pipeline were damaged. Two people were killed and four others were injured.

See more: Cynical attack with no military purpose, Zelenskyy says of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS