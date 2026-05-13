Russia has launched combined prolonged air strike on critical targets in Ukraine, - DIU

Ukrainian intelligence has warned that Russia has launched a combined prolonged air strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In the first wave of the attack, the aggressor is deploying a significant number of attack drones to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense system and strike civilian targets.

Subsequently, russia plans to deploy a significant number of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles. moscow’s targets are critical infrastructure and life-support facilities in major cities, including energy facilities, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings," the statement noted.

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