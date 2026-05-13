Russia has launched combined prolonged air strike on critical targets in Ukraine, - DIU
Ukrainian intelligence has warned that Russia has launched a combined prolonged air strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the first wave of the attack, the aggressor is deploying a significant number of attack drones to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense system and strike civilian targets.
Subsequently, russia plans to deploy a significant number of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as ballistic missiles. moscow’s targets are critical infrastructure and life-support facilities in major cities, including energy facilities, defense industry enterprises, and government buildings," the statement noted.
Background
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Russia is also targeting the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.
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