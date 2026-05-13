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News Shelling of Khmelnytsky region
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Russia is attacking the Khmelnytskyi, Bukovyna, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions with drones

Russia is attacking the Khmelnytskyi region with drones: there are casualties

Russian occupiers are attacking the Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions with drones.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Tiurin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Enemy drones are attacking the Khmelnytskyi region. The Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are responding," the statement reads.

According to the regional governor, three people are known to have been injured.

They were admitted to medical facilities in moderate condition and received medical treatment. Their condition is stable.

It is also reported that explosions were heard in Kolomyia, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Power outages have been reported there.

Air defense systems are active in the Chernivtsi region.

Read more: There are now over hundred Russian drones in sky over Ukraine, there may be more waves during day, - Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Enemy drones hit electrical substation in Poltava region: there is power outage

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