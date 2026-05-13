Ukrainian Armed Forces major suspected of extorting 100,000 UAH for supplying food to troops in Odesa. PHOTO

A major – the head of a food depot at one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ supply centres in Odesa – has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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What did the investigation establish?

As noted, the official demanded 100,000 UAH from a representative of a company that supplied daily field rations to Ukrainian troops.







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"This concerns a state contract with the State Logistics Operator worth over 50 million hryvnias. The company was to supply the products to a military unit, and the suspect was responsible for inspecting them and processing the paperwork," the Office of the Prosecutor General explained.

Artificial delaying of procedures

During the acceptance of the first batch of goods, he artificially delayed the procedures, initiated additional checks not provided for in the contract, and blocked the signing of the necessary documents.

Subsequently, the official demanded 100,000 UAH in exchange for the "unimpeded" fulfilment of the contract going forward.

On 8 May 2026, he was arrested immediately after receiving the funds.

He has been notified of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit, combined with extortion. At the request of the prosecutors, the court imposed a preventive measure – detention in custody with the alternative of posting bail of 915,200 UAH.

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