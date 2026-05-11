Coordinated Russian strikes on Odesa: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

During counter-sabotage operations in Odesa, the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered another Russian agent who was directing Russian air strikes on the regional capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One of the perpetrator’s tasks was to locate the coordinates of local air defence systems.

"According to the case file, the spotter turned out to be a local computer repair technician, whom Russian intelligence officers recruited via TikTok. He came to the attention of the Russians due to his own pro-Kremlin views, which he had posted on social media," the statement reads.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that Russian intelligence services used a fake account posing as a foreign journalist to recruit the man.

After receiving instructions from his handler, the suspect began gathering intelligence on the positions of air defence units protecting Odesa. This included anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and mobile fire groups.

To do this, he travelled around the area on a moped, recording the coordinates of potential ‘targets’ using digital maps. He stored the collected data on his phone and passed it on to his Russian handler via anonymous chats in a messaging app.

The investigation also documented his direct coordination with a representative of the Russian special services via text and voice messages.

During a search, a mobile phone containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy was seized from the detainee.

The agent has been notified of suspicion of high treason and faces life imprisonment

He has been charged under the article on high treason committed under martial law. The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by SSU officers in the Odesa region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

Read more: Set two Ukrainian Armed Forces SUVs on fire: Russian agent detained in Kharkiv, - SSU

Arrest of the suspect







See more: Russian agent exposed: prepared cache of weapons for contract killings in Odesa on behalf of FSB, - SSU