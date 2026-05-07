Set two Ukrainian Armed Forces SUVs on fire: Russian agent detained in Kharkiv, - SSU

Military Counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have detained another enemy arsonist in Kharkiv. Acting on orders from Russian intelligence agencies, the suspect set fire to two Ukrainian Armed Forces SUVs.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the SSU press center.

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It is noted that both vehicles were undergoing maintenance in the regional center after completing combat missions on the front lines.

"A local unemployed man was responsible for carrying out the arson attacks. He came to the attention of the ruscists while looking for ‘easy money’ on specialized Telegram channels.

How the scheme worked

The suspect agreed to so-called "quick side jobs" from the Russian side and was tasked with tracking down and destroying AFU service vehicles in Kharkiv.

First, he located where a Ukrainian military pickup truck was parked and coordinated its arson with a handler from Russia. Later that night, he set the vehicle on fire using a pre-prepared flammable mixture.

The man reported on the completion of the task by recording the ignition process on his cell phone.

Further actions and arrest

Using a similar method, the suspect allegedly destroyed another Ukrainian Armed Forces SUV and planned to continue the arson attacks.

The SSU’s military counterintelligence exposed him "red-handed" and detained him at his place of residence. During a search, a smartphone containing photos of potential targets and correspondence with Russian handlers was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine informed the detainee of his suspicion of:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of emergency;

Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional destruction or damage to property.

See more: SSU has exposed FSB agent who organised arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv. PHOTO