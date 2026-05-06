SSU has exposed FSB agent who organised arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv. PHOTO

The Security Service has detained another FSB agent in Kyiv. Acting on orders from the Russians, he organised arson attacks on Defence Forces vehicles in the Ukrainian capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What did the investigation reveal?

The investigation established that the perpetrator sought out potential saboteurs, recruited them, and coordinated their subversive activities.

In March this year, SSU officers caught two enemy agents ‘red-handed’ who were being supervised by this suspect and who, on his orders, were setting fire to cars in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

The coordinator of the arsonists turned out to be a conscript who had deserted his post in the Kharkiv region and fled to the capital, where he began working for the enemy. He came to the attention of the Russian special services while looking for "quick cash" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he began enlisting local drug addicts to work for the FSB; in exchange for money "per fix", they agreed to carry out contract arson attacks. Before the crime, they would agree on a potential "target" with the resident agent, and after setting the fire, they would send him photos and videos of the blaze. He would then report back to his FSB handler via a messaging app.

SSU officers documented the crimes of the agent group’s operative and detained him at his residence in Kyiv. During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the FSB was seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators informed him of the charges against him: obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. The suspect is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

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