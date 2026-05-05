"Kirishinefteorgsintez" oil refinery and oil pumping station have been hit in Leningrad Region of Russian Federation, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Armed Forces, struck the "Kirishinefteorgsintez" oil refinery and the "Kirishi" oil pumping station in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery is one of the three largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation and has a capacity of 20–21 million tons of crude oil per year.

"The facility accounts for over 6% of the total oil refining volume in the Russian Federation. The oil pumping station is one of the key facilities ensuring the supply of oil and petroleum products for export through the port of Primorsk.

As a result of the SSU drone attack on "Kirishinefteorgsintez," hits were recorded on three AVT units responsible for primary oil refining. The fire is ongoing," the statement reads.

At the same time, a tank containing petroleum products was hit on the territory of the oil pumping station.

Read more: Large-scale strikes against Russia: deep strike hits oil refineries, ships and airbases. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that on the night of 5 May, a series of explosions was heard in Cheboksary, Russia; the target was likely a factory producing navigation modules for Russian weapons.

A missile alert was declared immediately in 18 regions of Russia, including Siberia, and dozens of airports restricted operations.

Read more: Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS