1st Company Group fighters destroy Russian unmanned boat with Shrike FPV drone in Black Sea. VIDEO
Fighters of the 1st Company Group destroyed a Russian unmanned boat with a Shrike FPV drone as it was heading to attack Odesa’s port infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy unmanned surface vessel was intercepted in the Black Sea while still approaching its target.
Footage released shows the FPV drone catching up with the naval drone and hitting it directly in its warhead.
A powerful explosion followed the strike, destroying the Russian boat.
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