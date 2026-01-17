Magura marine drones, Liut and Bober UAVs: Czech President Pavel reviews DIU weaponry samples

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, was shown the combat capabilities and innovative potential of Ukraine's military intelligence.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, during his official visit to Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Pavel was shown the flagship models

During the visit, Petro Pavel was presented with samples of weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry, which are already being actively used by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in combat operations against Russian occupiers at sea and in the air.

Among the flagship models:

Magura V5, V6, and V7 marine drones, which have proven their ability to destroy enemy ships and aircraft to the whole world,

Unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular "Liut" and "Bober" – the terror of Russians in the most remote parts of the territories controlled by the Kremlin.

Read more: UK seeks to adopt Ukraine’s experience in countering drones

Current security situation

In addition, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, briefed the Czech delegation on the current security situation and provided the Defence Intelligence's assessment of Moscow's further plans and intentions.