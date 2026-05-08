Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone found in Greece: investigation launched, - media. PHOTO

A Ukrainian unmanned Magura V5 boat has been discovered off the southern coast of the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea. It has now been handed over to the coastguard.

This is reported by the publication eKathimerini, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The drone was identified as a Magura V5. It was first spotted by fishermen near Cape Ducato. At the time of discovery, the engine was still running.

The fishermen towed the vessel to the port of Vasiliki, where they handed the drone over to the Greek coastguard.

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According to the publication, the vessel is equipped with advanced technology, including antennas and communication systems.

"The authorities are currently considering several scenarios regarding the drone’s purpose. One line of investigation is looking into the possibility of its use in operations to combat drug trafficking," the report states.

Investigators also do not rule out a link to attacks on vessels linked to Russia’s "shadow fleet".

Read more: Greece disagrees with Ukraine’s terms on naval drones