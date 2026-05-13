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Series of explosions rocked Rivne: power went out in part of city
A series of explosions was heard in Rivne.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
Details
Explosions were also reported in the region—in Zdolbuniv.
It is known that a power outage has occurred in part of Rivne.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Russia is also striking the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.
- According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Russia has launched a sustained combined air strike on critical targets in Ukraine.
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