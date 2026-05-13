Series of explosions rocked Rivne: power went out in part of city

A series of explosions was heard in Rivne.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Explosions were also reported in the region—in Zdolbuniv.

It is known that a power outage has occurred in part of Rivne.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: cars caught fire, two people injured

What led up to this?

As a reminder, it was previously reported that enemy UAVs are attacking the Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Russia is also striking the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Russia has launched a sustained combined air strike on critical targets in Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy drones hit electrical substation in Poltava region: there is power outage