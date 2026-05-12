Russia has abandoned the ceasefire and intensified its attacks on Ukraine, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russia launched more than 200 attack drones and carried out air strikes on several regions of Ukraine. There have been casualties, and infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Russia itself chose to end the relative lull that had lasted for several days. Over 200 attack drones were launched against Ukraine overnight. Air bombs have been dropped on the front line again – over 80, with more than 30 air strikes recorded. Attack drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv and the surrounding region," the statement reads.

The attacks have caused damage to energy infrastructure, apartment blocks and a kindergarten; a standard civilian locomotive on the railway was also struck...

"We know that people have been injured as a result of these strikes. Unfortunately, there are also fatalities. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

The response to Russia’s actions must be commensurate, sanctions are a key tool

The President stated the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia and for partners to act jointly to achieve security and a just peace.

"We have said that we will respond in kind to all Russian moves. Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step towards a genuine, lasting ceasefire. Until that happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must continue to be applied and strengthened. It is important that there is no let-up and that partners do not stand aside, but continue to work together for security, justice and a lasting peace," Zelenskyy added.

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

















