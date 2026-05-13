Sumy region hit by drone: woman and two children injured

In the Sumy region, a woman and a minor were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on May 13.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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Hlukhiv Community

"On May 13, 2026, at around 2:00 p.m., a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured in the Hlukhiv community of the Shostka district as a result of an enemy drone attack on civilian infrastructure," the statement reads.

The injured received medical treatment without being hospitalized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Medical assistance was also provided to a 10-year-old boy in the Hlukhiv community. The child is experiencing an acute stress reaction.

See more: Air strike on Shostka: executive committee building, educational institution, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS

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