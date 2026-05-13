Sumy region hit by drone: woman and two children injured
In the Sumy region, a woman and a minor were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on May 13.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Hlukhiv Community
"On May 13, 2026, at around 2:00 p.m., a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured in the Hlukhiv community of the Shostka district as a result of an enemy drone attack on civilian infrastructure," the statement reads.
The injured received medical treatment without being hospitalized.
Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- Medical assistance was also provided to a 10-year-old boy in the Hlukhiv community. The child is experiencing an acute stress reaction.
What happened before?
- The Russian attack on Ukraine has been ongoing since last night.
- As a result of debris from an enemy "Shahed" drone falling in the Vinnytsia region, a residential building and agricultural facilities were damaged.
- In the Rivne region, three people were killed and six were wounded as a result of a Russian attack,
- Air defense systems are in operation in the Lviv region.
- In Lutsk, following an attack by Russian drones, the city's main streets and bridges were closed off.
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