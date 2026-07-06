Occupying forces have launched new wave of housing seizures in Donetsk – people are being evicted en masse to halls of residence, - NRC

The occupying administration of Donetsk has launched a new campaign to inspect residential buildings, following which residents are being forced en masse to leave their own flats. According to the National Resistance Centre, even minor damage is being used as grounds for declaring a property unfit for habitation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Centre.

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According to the NRC, specially established commissions are declaring homes "unfit for habitation" on a massive scale, even if they have only superficial damage. The owners are then forced to leave their homes and move into hostels or temporary accommodation with minimal living facilities.

The National Resistance Centre emphasises that this practice is yet another means of exerting pressure on the civilian population and a way of redistributing property in the temporarily occupied territories.

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"In effect, this is turning into yet another mechanism for exerting pressure and redistributing property. Commissions are systematically underestimating the condition of buildings, even where there is only minor damage. Residents are being forced to leave their own flats on the pretext that they are ‘unsafe to live in’. Following eviction, there is an increased risk of losing ownership rights without any real compensation," the National Resistance Centre stated.

According to the NRC, once a decision has been made that a property is unfit for habitation, the occupying authorities may demolish the buildings and use the vacated land for new development. Consequently, owners risk not only losing the right to live in their flats, but also being left without any compensation for their lost property.