Airborne Assault Forces drone operators have doubled rate of destruction of Russian artillery in Pokrovsk urban area, - 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO
In May, the occupying forces continued their attempts to increase their troop numbers and military capabilities in the Pokrovsk area. One of the enemy’s main objectives was to build up their artillery forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centreof the 7thAirborne Corps.
Results
However, the work of the Special Forces units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces allowed them to effectively counter the enemy and inflict greater losses on them. In particular, drone operators were able to disable twice as many enemy artillery pieces as in the previous month.
Elimination of Russian forces
In total, thanks to the Centre’s efforts between 1 and 31 May:
- Eliminated and wounded – 1,424 occupiers
Destroyed and damaged:
- 10 armoured vehicles and 10 multiple rocket launchers
- 105 artillery systems
- 210 lorries and cars
- 80 quad bikes and motorcycles
- 789 antennas and 262 UAV launch sites
- 1,016 enemy shelters.
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