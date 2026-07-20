FSB coordination centre in occupied Kherson region has been struck, up to 100 military personnel may have been present there, - SSU. VIDEO

Special forces from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre carried out a successful strike on the coordination centre and base of Russian FSB personnel, which was located in one of the holiday resorts in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

How many occupiers were there?

According to preliminary estimates, there may have been around 100 military personnel at the FSB coordination centre. The SSU’s intelligence findings also confirmed that there were over 70 vehicles on the premises, armed guards were on duty, checkpoints were in operation, and engineering barriers and underground shelters had been set up.

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13 drones hit

During a special operation at the FSB personnel’s base, 13 SSU drones struck the site. The strike caused a large-scale fire.

"The SSU continues to carry out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reduce the military and economic potential of the aggressor state. Such special operations inflict significant losses on the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories, disrupt their command and control systems, force the Russians to redeploy additional forces to guard their own facilities, and significantly complicate the logistics and supply of FSB units," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian Armed Forces are losing more than 400 soldiers per square kilometer in Donetsk Oblast, - Syrskyi