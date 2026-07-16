John Ratcliffe, Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), stated that the average lifespan of a Russian recruit after arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine is only 20 to 30 minutes. According to him, this is due to the widespread use of Ukrainian drones equipped with artificial intelligence technology.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, he made these remarks during the Defense and Innovation Summit in Pennsylvania.

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"Our intelligence data aligns with information from open sources: the average lifespan of a Russian recruit currently arriving on the battlefield in Ukraine is estimated to be between 20 and 30 minutes," Retcliffe noted.

He emphasized that this situation is a result of the rapid development of Ukrainian drone technology.

"Drones powered by artificial intelligence have become highly specialized and inexpensive killing machines," the CIA director emphasized.

As Bloomberg notes, Ratcliffe’s statement came amid discussions between the United States and its allies regarding the possibility of allocating additional funding for Ukrainian drone development programs, as well as expanding Ukraine’s access to artificial intelligence technologies.

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