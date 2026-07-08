Soldier of 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion holds off occupier with grenade and small-arms fire, FPV drone catches up with and eliminates ruscist. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Ukrainian scout of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion engaged in a close-range small-arms fight with a Russian soldier, which ended with the occupier being eliminated.
As Censor.NET reports, during the fight, the Ukrainian defender threw a grenade and continued firing at the enemy, forcing him to retreat.
Trying to save himself, the occupier ran into thickets, but his escape did not last long. The Russian soldier was caught by a strike FPV drone, which ultimately eliminated the enemy.
As a result, the occupier was destroyed, while the Ukrainian scout remained unharmed.
The video was published on social media.
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