Soldier of 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion holds off occupier with grenade and small-arms fire, FPV drone catches up with and eliminates ruscist. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Ukrainian scout of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion engaged in a close-range small-arms fight with a Russian soldier, which ended with the occupier being eliminated.

As Censor.NET reports, during the fight, the Ukrainian defender threw a grenade and continued firing at the enemy, forcing him to retreat.

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Trying to save himself, the occupier ran into thickets, but his escape did not last long. The Russian soldier was caught by a strike FPV drone, which ultimately eliminated the enemy.

As a result, the occupier was destroyed, while the Ukrainian scout remained unharmed.

The video was published on social media.

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