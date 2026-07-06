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News Video Shooting down Shaheds
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Crew of An-28 aircraft destroys Russian Shahed with Minigun machine gun during nighttime attack. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing the crew of a Ukrainian An-28 anti-drone aircraft destroying a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.

As Censor.NET reports, during another Russian air attack, Ukrainian servicemen opened fire on the enemy drone with a Minigun machine gun mounted on board the aircraft.

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After a series of precise hits and the successful interception of the enemy target, the Russian drone exploded in the air and was completely destroyed.

Watch more: Air Command "West" has shown destruction of Russian cruise missile by Skynex system. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation destroys concentration site of occupiers and ammunition near Rodynske. VIDEO

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plane (1028) elimination (7563) attack (886) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3681) Shahed (1466)
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