1 886 16
Crew of An-28 aircraft destroys Russian Shahed with Minigun machine gun during nighttime attack. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing the crew of a Ukrainian An-28 anti-drone aircraft destroying a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.
As Censor.NET reports, during another Russian air attack, Ukrainian servicemen opened fire on the enemy drone with a Minigun machine gun mounted on board the aircraft.
After a series of precise hits and the successful interception of the enemy target, the Russian drone exploded in the air and was completely destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password