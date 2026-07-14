Russian Armed Forces are losing more than 400 soldiers per square kilometer in Donetsk Oblast, - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are seizing the strategic initiative by striking Russian military targets and logistics. According to Syrskyi, Russia is losing more than 400 soldiers for every 1 km² of ground gained in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during a meeting with Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, Commander of NATO’s Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training in Ukraine and Commander of the Security Assistance Group–Ukraine.

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Syrskyi briefed his American counterpart on the operational situation at the front, emphasizing that the Ukrainian military is making every offensive move by the Russian army as grueling as possible.

According to him, "in the Donetsk region, the Russian army is losing more than 400 soldiers to capture 1 square kilometer of territory." He also emphasized that "we must seize the strategic initiative, so our defense is active."

Strikes on Russian rear and air defense needs

Syrskyi noted that to reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities, the Defense Forces are striking targets of the Russian military-industrial complex at distances of up to 2,000 km, and, as part of the "Middle Strike" concept, are destroying the occupiers’ logistical infrastructure at distances of 200–300 km from the front line.

Read more: Overnight, SSU struck dozens of military and logistical facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief highlighted Ukraine’s critical need for air defense systems and the replenishment of its stockpiles of anti-aircraft missiles.

Patriot and U.S. Support

Syrskyi welcomed the U.S. president’s statement regarding the granting of a license to Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles.

According to him, "combined with the implementation of Ukraine’s Priority Requirements List (PURL), both approaches provide the short-term and long-term support necessary to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

At the end of the conversation, the Commander-in-Chief thanked Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, the U.S. leadership, and the American people for their support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Read more: Zelenskyy asks partners for 300 Patriot missiles for winter to protect Ukraine’s skies