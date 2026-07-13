Overnight, SSU struck dozens of military and logistical facilities in Russia and occupied Crimea

On the night of July 13, the SSU carried out a large-scale special operation, simultaneously striking a number of military, logistical, and fuel facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What was hit?

As noted, the SSU’s drones struck, in particular:

Two Project 12150 "Mangust" patrol boats in the Black Sea;

Hangars containing military vehicles and specialized equipment at the "Baherove" airbase in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Three fixed radar stations used by the enemy to detect unmanned boats and strike UAVs;

The "Yeysk" and "Maria" car ferries at the "Crimea" ferry terminal in Kerch;

The "Lavrentiy" and "Panagia" car ferries at the port of "Caucasus";

Three storage tanks at the petroleum products transshipment complex in the "Kavkaz" port;

A train of tank cars at the "Kavkaz" freight station;

A tank farm at the oil depot in the settlement of Vyazniki, Stavropol Krai, Russian Federation (distance: 600 km).

Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU is increasing the scale of its long-range special operations

"The simultaneous strike against dozens of targets in various remote locations in a single night indicates that the SSU is increasing the scale of its long-range special operations. Critical elements of Russia’s military and oil infrastructure will continue to be targeted," the SSU emphasized.