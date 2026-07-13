Drones attacked oil depot in Stavropol Krai of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 13 July, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia’s Stavropol Krai. A fire broke out on the site following the strike.

According to Censor.NET this has been reported by Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to reports from the scene, attack drones struck the oil depot’s tank farm. Residents of the town of Mikhailovsk, near Stavropol, and surrounding settlements reported a series of powerful explosions.

This was followed by the detonation of fuel tanks at the facility, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Russian authorities have confirmed the fire and the evacuation

Eyewitnesses have released videos showing thick black smoke and a large-scale blaze on the industrial site.

Vladimir Vladimirov, Governor of the Stavropol Krai, confirmed the drone attack and the fire at the industrial site. He later reported that the fire had spread to tanks containing flammable materials.

Due to the risk of further explosions, the authorities have begun evacuating residents from the street adjacent to the industrial zone.

Details of the consequences are being clarified

According to preliminary data from the Russian operational headquarters, there are no fatalities or injuries among the civilian population.

Fire and rescue units continue to work at the scene, and details regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The oil depot in Mikhailovskoye (Mikhailovsk), Shpakovsky District, Stavropol Krai, is one of the largest fuel facilities in southern Russia. It belongs to the network of "Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt" LLC—a wholly owned subsidiary of "Lukoil" PJSC—which is engaged in the storage, transshipment, and sale of petroleum products through oil depots and a network of gas stations in the Southern and North Caucasus Federal Districts.

Located near Stavropol, in the city of Mikhailovsk (Shpakovsky Municipal District).

It is used for receiving, storing, and shipping gasoline, diesel fuel, and other light petroleum products.

It supplies fuel to the "Lukoil" gas station network in the Stavropol Krai and neighboring regions.

It serves as a logistics hub through which fuel is stockpiled and distributed to civilian consumers, transportation infrastructure, and, presumably, for the Russian Federation’s military needs.

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