Satellite images have confirmed destruction of three storage tanks at Tver oil depot following Ukrainian strike, - media reports. PHOTOS
Three fuel tanks were destroyed at the "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot in Tver following a Ukrainian strike on the night of 9 July.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda.
Details
As noted, this is evidenced by a satellite image from 11 July, which the publication analysed. At the same time, Vitaly Korolev, acting governor of the Tver Region, officially confirmed that only one tank had caught fire.
What is known about the facility?
The "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot belongs to a subsidiary of "Surgutneftegaz" and supplies fuel to a network of over 50 petrol stations of the same name in the region. Even before the Ukrainian strike, restrictions had been imposed on fuel sales at these petrol stations – no more than 20–30 litres per person. Long queues were also reported.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, reports had circulated online of explosions in Tver, Russia. According to OSINT communities, drones attacked the "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot, after which a fire broke out on the site.
- The protective netting on the tanks at the Tver oil depot did not protect them from the drone strike and the resulting fire.
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