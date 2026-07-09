In Tver, Russia, "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot caught fire following drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 9 July, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Tver. According to OSINT communities, drones attacked the ‘Tvernefteprodukt’ oil depot, after which a fire broke out on the site.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The first reports of the attack emerged during the night. Videos showing a fire near one of the fuel tanks were shared on social media and Telegram channels.

According to OSINT analysts, the "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot may have been the target of the strike. The footage released shows thick smoke and flames rising above the site, though there is currently no independent confirmation of the video’s authenticity or the extent of the damage.

Read more: SSU struck oil pumping station in Bashkortostan – key facility in "Transneft–Ural" system

The "Tvernefteprodukt" oil depot: what is known?

It is one of the key fuel infrastructure facilities in the Tver Region of the Russian Federation. It provides storage and wholesale and retail sales of petroleum products, as well as supplying fuel to the region’s network of petrol stations. The company is a subsidiary of PJSC "Surgutneftegaz" and operates 52 petrol stations and one large oil depot.

"Tvernefteprodukt" is one of the main fuel and logistics hubs in the Tver Region. The company’s main functions are:

the reception and storage of petroleum products;

wholesale and retail supply of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products;

operating a network of over 50 petrol stations in the region.

Tver is located approximately 160 km north-west of Moscow and almost 1,000 km from the Ukrainian border; therefore, an attack on this facility demonstrates the possibility of striking fuel infrastructure deep within Russian territory.

Initial consequences of the attack









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