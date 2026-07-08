SSU struck oil pumping station in Bashkortostan – key facility in "Transneft–Ural" system

The Security Service of Ukraine has carried out a successful strike on the ‘Cherkasy’ line production and control station (LPCS) in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Details

As noted, the facility is located 1,500 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border. The special operation was carried out as part of the task set by the President of Ukraine to systematically reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.

"At least eight SSU drones were deployed against the facility. The strike caused a fire in the area of the tank farm and at the station’s production facilities," the statement reads.

Read more: SSU carried out strikes against Crimea and Russian logistics: "Dzhankoi" airbase, warehouses, and port were hit

What is known about the targeted facility?

The "Cherkasy" LPCS is one of the key facilities in the "Transneft – Ural" system. The station handles the reception, accumulation, storage and pumping of light petroleum products from the Ufa oil refining complex to the main petroleum product pipelines. Almost 2 million tonnes of petroleum products are transported through this facility every year, and the tank farm comprises 27 tanks with a total capacity of over 385,000 cubic metres.

"Damage to such facilities significantly complicates the logistics of supplying petroleum products to the central and eastern regions of russia, and also adversely affects the functioning of the fuel transport system, which meets the needs of the aggressor state’s military-industrial complex," the SSU emphasises.

Read more: SSU reported 13 strikes on Russian military targets over past week as part of 40-day operation

"The SSU is operating across the whole of russia, and there are no longer any safe regions for the occupier, even deep in the rear. We are systematically locating and destroying the infrastructure that supplies the enemy’s army with fuel, logistics and resources for the war. Every long-range strike forces the invader to pay an ever-higher price for the war against Ukraine," added SSU Head Yevhen Khmara.

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ukrainian drones had likely struck the "Bashneft-UNPZ" oil refinery in Ufa.