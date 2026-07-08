SSU carried out strikes against Crimea and Russian logistics: "Dzhankoi" airbase, warehouses, and port were hit

Units of the SSU,’s "Alpha" division, which operate in the middle strike zone, conducted a comprehensive attack on priority enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine last week.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What was hit?

"Alpha" special forces carried out drone strikes against military infrastructure in the temporarily occupied Crimea, specifically against:

the "Dzhankoi" military airbase, where relay stations for Russian "Orion" strike and reconnaissance drones, as well as warehouses containing weapons and military equipment, were struck;

infrastructure at the "Crimea" port in Kerch;

ammunition and fuel and lubricant depots in the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Chervone.

Watch more: USF are dismantling Russians’ logistics network along land corridor to Crimea: 360 transport vehicles have been struck. VIDEO

As noted, the SSU also destroyed a logistics hub containing unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based robotic systems, and ammunition in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk Oblast. This facility provided logistical support to Russian troops in that sector.

In addition, permanent deployment sites for pilots of Russian unmanned aerial systems in the settlements of Komysh-Zoria and Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were successfully struck. Enemy military depots in Hranitne and Styl in Donetsk Oblast were also destroyed.

Results of the operations

"These special operations significantly disrupted elements of the Russian troops’ logistics, complicating the supply of ammunition and fuel to frontline positions. During the strikes, pilots and command personnel of the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicle units and UGV units were also eliminated," the SSU emphasized.

Watch more: Russian woman shows what it’s like to search for petrol in occupied Crimea: up at 4 am, six hours queuing and 290 roubles per litre. VIDEO