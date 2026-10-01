Enemy drones hit market and truck in Sumy: man injured
On the evening of October 1, Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones. An enemy Molniya drone struck a market building, while a fibre-optic FPV drone hit a truck near a petrol station.
Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Enemy UAV strikes were recorded in the central part of the city and in the Zarichnyi district in the evening," the statement reads.
- A Molniya drone struck a market building.
- A fibre-optic FPV drone hit a truck near a petrol station.
A 46-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance at the scene.
"A fire broke out and has been contained. Other circumstances are being clarified," the City Military Administration added.
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