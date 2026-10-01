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News Drone attack on Sumy
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Enemy drones hit market and truck in Sumy: man injured

Russian drones strike market and truck in Sumy, injuring man

On the evening of October 1, Russian forces attacked Sumy with drones. An enemy Molniya drone struck a market building, while a fibre-optic FPV drone hit a truck near a petrol station.

Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Enemy UAV strikes were recorded in the central part of the city and in the Zarichnyi district in the evening," the statement reads.

  • A Molniya drone struck a market building.
  • A fibre-optic FPV drone hit a truck near a petrol station.

A 46-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance at the scene.

See more: Ruscists attack Sumy with KABs: 2 killed, 9 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS (updated)

"A fire broke out and has been contained. Other circumstances are being clarified," the City Military Administration added.

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Sumy region (2015) Sumy (471) Sumskyy district (483)
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