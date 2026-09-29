Ruscists attack Sumy with KABs: 2 killed, 9 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Local news outlet Kordon reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force warned of the threat of KAB strikes. Explosions were later heard in the city, Suspilne reports.

According to local media, KAB impacts were recorded in the city.

One of the Russian KABs struck a school in the city.

Update

No one was injured in the enemy strike.

The children were in a shelter at the time of the KAB attack. They were later evacuated from there.





A strike was also reported in an area of private homes in the city.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble of one of the houses as they search for a woman.

According to local media, a woman’s body was recovered from the rubble of a house in Sumy.

Her husband was injured.

Acting Mayor Kobzar said that four impacts had been recorded, according to preliminary reports.

"Sadly, two people were killed in the enemy attack. Preliminary reports indicate that two people — a woman and a child — were injured.

One residential building was also reportedly destroyed, while private houses and an educational institution were damaged," he added.

See more: Occupiers strike Sumy with two KABs: 12 injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)

UPDATE

"One civilian was killed in a strike on an area of private homes. Five other people sustained injuries, including three children aged 3, 6 and 15. At least seven private residential properties were damaged," Sumy Oblast police reported.

UPDATE

"Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Sumy: two people were killed and nine others injured, including three children.

Four KABs struck the central part of the city. The enemy struck a school building and a residential area.

At three addresses simultaneously, rescuers extinguished fires and inspected the attack sites.

All fires were extinguished," the State Emergency Service reported in the evening.