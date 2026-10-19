Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 269 UAVs. Four missiles and 243 drones were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of 19 October 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Smolensk, Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, Iskander-K cruise missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region, and 269 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including 59 jet-powered ones), S-8000 ‘Banderol’, Gerbera, and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defence forces had shot down or neutralised 247 targets:

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

243 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (including 43 jet-powered ones), S-8000 "Banderol", Gerbera and other types of drones.

See more: Enemy launched missile strike on Irpin: enterprise has been destroyed, people have been injured and buildings have been damaged. VIDEO+PHOTO

The consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 25 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 8 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" emphasise the Air Force.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attacks on Kyiv: one person killed, eight others injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS