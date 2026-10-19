Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attacks on Kyiv: one person killed, eight others injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 19 October, the enemy launched ballistic strikes on the capital: damage has been reported in at least three districts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, fires broke out and damage was recorded in the Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts; one person was killed and eight were injured.

Desnianskyi district

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a three-storey non-residential building. The façade was partially destroyed, and cars parked nearby were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was found dead at the scene. At another location, one of Kyiv’s metro stations sustained damage.

Read more: Russian Federation’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: medical facility and non-residential building were hit; one person has died and others have been injured (updated)

Solomianskyi District

A fire broke out inside a medical facility on the third floor of a 25-storey residential block. The façade and windows of the building were damaged.

According to local Telegram channels, the Cosmo Multimall shopping centre sustained significant damage as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv

Dniprovskyi District

An educational establishment was damaged as a result of shelling.

Read more: Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine has risen by 85 per cent: 328 people were killed in September as result of Russian strikes, - UN report



















